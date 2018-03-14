Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has endorsed Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go as senator.

Duterte-Carpio told reporters on Monday Go has long experience in government since he was with President Rodrigo Duterte since the 1990s.

Go, in a statement, thanked the presidential daughter for endorsing him although it was not yet firm if he would run for the Senate in the 2019 midterm elections.

Go promised that wherever he would be, he would continue "to serve" Duterte "because I am heavily indebted to the Duterte family."

Go has apparently changed his strong stance before that he would not run for the Senate.

He has indicated in his recent statements that if Duterte would ask him to run for the Senate, he would heed his call. Celerina Monte/DMS