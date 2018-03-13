The Department of National Defense (DND) on Monday welcomed the Senate‘s order to release of former Bureau of Customs Chief Nicanor Faeldon from Pasay City Jail.

“That’s a good so that he can already work,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told Daily Manila Shimbun in a message Monday.

Following the Senate’s order on Monday to release Faeldon, Romina Marasigan, National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRM) spokesperson said they are waiting for him to officially report to the Office of Civil Defense.

“Foremost (it has been said) not only by our office but off course Undersecretary (Ricardo) Jalad and including Secretary Lorenzana that we welcome his appointment in our organization. We are just of course waiting for him to finish the process of his release,” Marasigan said.

Marasigan said the OCD does not have information when will Faeldon is scheduled to report to the OCD.

“We will wait when he can report here for a better briefing, better appreciation and actual exposure to his task here,” she added.

Despite being detained since September for contempt , Faeldon took his oath as the new OCD deputy administrator for operations last January 16, 2018. Robina Asido/DMS