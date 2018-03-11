The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested two alleged members of African Drug Syndicate (ADS) in an entrapment operation in Cavite last Friday.

Derrick Arnold Carreon, PDEA Public Information Office chief, said during the operation their agents seized suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, worth P2.5 million from the suspects.

He said PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino identified the suspects as Agu Austin Chukwuebuka and Nkwocha Chimaobi, both Nigerian nationals.

Carreon said the suspects were arrested after they conspired in selling 11 transparent plastic sachets containing suspected 500 grams of shabu to a poseur-buyer in a parking lot of a popular fast food chain in Talaba 4, Bacoor City, Cavite around 2pm.

Citing an intelligence report, Carreon noted that both “Chukwuebuka and Chimaobi are ADS members operating in the Philippines and are actively engaged in large scale distribution of shabu in the entire Bicol Region and Calabarzon.”

He said the name and contact numbers of Chukwuebuka and Chimaobi were acquired through investigation of the linkages of the group, following the arrest of Olivia Encinas, a suspected big-time drug lord, and three others during a buy-bust operation along Almeda Highway, Naga City last November 4, 2017, and the arrest of two ADS members Solomon Anochiwa and Desmond Ozoma in Kawit, Cavite.

“Chukwuebuka and Chimaobi are temporarily under the custody of the PDEA Regional Office (RO) IV-A (Calabarzon). They will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article II, Republic Act 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS