Malacanang welcomed on Thursday the findings of probable cause by the House committee on justice on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the action of the House proved that the process as provided in the Constitution has been working.

"So we are happy that we've seen that our institution has been working again," he said.

Roque said the impeachment complaint has yet to be approved in the plenary.

"So let's wait for the plenary voting because it will be the key in order for the impeachment complaint to move forward and also in the impeachment case in the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court," he said.

Voting 38-2, the House committee found probable cause on the complaint against Serreno for allegedly committing culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, corruption, and other high crimes. Celerina Monte/DMS