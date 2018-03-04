A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting incident at a mall in Manila on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Louie Gonzaga, National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) Public Information Officer, told the Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview that the shooting happened at the second floor of the 999 Shopping Mall around 1:45 pm.

Gonzaga said the man died on the spot while the woman was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital.

He added that police recovered several cartridges from a caliber .45 pistol on the site.

Gonzaga said the police could not identify the two suspects but he noted that based on CCTV footage they were wearing black masks, T-shirt and shorts.

“The two unidentified suspects are about 35 years old wearing black t-shirt, fatigue shorts and masked,” he said.

Gonzaga said policemen from the Manila Police District (MPD) secured and cordoned the area after implementing the evacuation of people inside the mall.

“MPD personnel secured and cordoned the area for possible apprehension of the suspect,” he said.

Gonzaga said the situation at the mall is "now very much under control." Robina Asido/DMS