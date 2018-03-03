The seventh unit of the Multi-Role Response Vessel (MRRV) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) arrived in Manila from Japan on Thursday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said Friday the MRRV-4408 BRP Cape San Agustin arrived around 11 am at South Harbor, Manila. The vessel, manned by PCG personnel ,left Yokohama last February 23.

Cape San Agustin was also built by the Japan Marine United Corporation (JMUC) Yokohama Shipyard as part of the 10 units of 44-meter MRRV’s acquired by the Philippines under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project of the transportation department.

Like the first units of MRRV’s, BRP Cape San Agustin was named before a lighthouse in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Other MRRV’s delivered to the country were BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401), BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402), BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403), BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407).

The procurement of the 10 MRRV’s was through a tied loan by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The loan facility for the project covers P 7,373,700,000 out of the total amount of P 8,807,700,000. The balance of P 1,434,000,000 will be sourced from the Philippines.

The delivery of these vessels that has a standard cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles is expected to be completed within 2018. Robina Asido/DMS