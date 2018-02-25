The second suspect in the death of overseas Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis is now in the custody of authorities in Syria, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

“We have just been informed by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait that Mona Hassoun, wife of Nader Essam Assaf, who are the principal suspects in the murder of our kababayan Joanna Demafelis, is now in custody of authorities in Damascus,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement.

Cayetano said with the two suspects in custody, the DFA and the Department of Labor and Employment will follow President Rodrigo Duterte’s instructions to vigorously pursue justice for Demafelis.

The arrest of Hassoun came a day after DFA said Lebanese authorities have custody of her husband.

Citing an initial report from Ambassador Renato Villa, Cayetano said Hassoun was arrested with her husband in Syria where the two fled after leaving Kuwait last year.

Cayetano said the husband, who is a Lebanese national, was turned over to Lebanese authorities.

The two were taken into custody after Kuwaiti authorities requested the assistance of Interpol in locating and arresting them. DMS