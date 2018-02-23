Malacanang assured on Thursday protesters would not be prevented to hold peaceful assembly during the commemoration of 32nd Edsa People Power Revolution on February 25.

Just like in the previous year, Duterte is expected to skip the celebration usually being held at the People Power Monument or Edsa Shrine in Quezon City.

According to Pastor "Boy" Saycon, member of EDSA People Power Commission, Duterte preferred to stay in Davao City on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing in Iloilo City, said February 25 is declared a public holiday.

"As far as the President is concerned, people have the right to resort to their right of peaceful assembly. It's not being suppressed. So we welcome any and all protest on that day," he said.

During last year's "low-key" People Power Commemoration in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Duterte was not present.

Prior to Duterte administration, his predecessors led the commemoration of the peaceful revolution that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos and catapulted to power late President Corazon Aquino every 25th of February at the People Power Monument.

Thirty-two years ago on this day, Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile and Armed Forces Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Fidel Ramos announced they have cut their ties from the Marcos government. This started a Church-led bloodless coup that led to fall of President Ferdinand Marcos, who fled with his family and his associates to H