The Duterte administration has not given up too much, too soon to China in the wake of the territorial disputes between the two countries, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was reacting to the statement of Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, who said China was "gaining too much from our softness" in the South China Sea dispute.

"The Duterte administration has certainly not given up too much, too early, too soon in its relation with China nor China has gained more than us," Roque said in a press briefing.

On the contrary, Roque said the Philippines has upheld the national interest and produced "tangible benefits for the people in pursuing friendly and mutually-beneficial ties with China."

"Our people have been able to resume their right to fish in Scarborough and there is peace in the region. This is over and above the increased arrivals of Chinese tourists, as well as investments from mainland China," he said.

He reiterated that the Duterte government would continue to defend the country's sovereignty and sovereign rights "when we discussed our territorial and maritime disputes with China while maximizing the benefits of our people by promoting economic and other relations with China in which they are no contentious issues between us."

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared to have softer and friendly stance with China despite the terriotrial row in the South China Sea.

This was also despite the arbitral ruling invalidating China's historic and sovereign claim over almost the entire South China Sea following the petition filed by the Philippines. China refused to recognize the ruling of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration as it continued with its activities in the disputed waters. Celerina Monte/DMS