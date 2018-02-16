The military will send additional troops to Cagayan to battle the New People's Army (NPA) rebels in the province.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command, said components of Philippine Marines from Mindanao will be deployed in Cagayan this weekend.

Nato said the Marines will be part of the Joint Task Force “Tala” (star) based in Cagayan.

“They will be part of Joint Task Force Tala because they cannot be placed directly under the (Philippine) Army but it (task force) is headed by... the 5thInfantry Division,” he said.

Nato said sending more troops is part of the military’s effort to reduce the strength of the communist group in the province.

“This is to help our forces in Joint Task Force Tala and to clear the affected barangays of the communist NPA terrorist,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS