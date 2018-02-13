Tropical cyclone warning signal number two has been raised over some areas in Mindanao as tropical storm Basyang slightly accelerated, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said on Monday.

As of 5pm, Basyang was at 435km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gusts up to 80 kph. Basyang is forecast to move west northwest at 23kph.

Areas under signal number two are Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

Areas under signal number one are the southern portion of Samar, southern portion of eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Guimaras, Iloilo, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon, northen portion of Zambaonga del Norte and northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur.

Pagasa said the storm is expected to make landfall in the Caraga region by Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Visayas, Caraga, northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, North Cotabato, Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur on the next 24 hours.

Basyang is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday. Ella Dionisio/DMS