Foreign firms from China and Malaysia have signified interest to participate in the bidding to rehabilitate war-torn Marawi City, an official said on Friday.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Task Force Bangon Marawi Undersecretary Falconi Ace Millar said those who are interested to participate in the bidding have until February 12 to submit their unsolicited proposals.

"Based on the informal communication that we received, we expect about five or six proponents who will be submitting unsolicited proposals on Monday. That's gonna be on February 12. That's the deadline," he said.

Millar said those interested to join are foreign firms, including those "coming from China and Malaysia."

He said after receiving the proposals the Bangon Marawi Selection Committee will have a week or until February 18 to look into them.

Rehabilitation will cover the most affected areas composed of 24 villages in Marawi, Millar said.

To ensure there will be no anomaly, Millar said the 14-man technical working group came from different departments and there is also a representative from the Commission on Audit.

"And then after that, the original proponent status will be subjected to a Swiss Challenge, wherein the public may again, submit their proposals contesting the original proponent," he explained.

Millar assured that the construction of new military camp in Marwi would not impede the rehabilitation of the city.

President Rodrigo Duterte led recently the groundbreaking ceremony of a military camp to be established in Barangay Kapantaran. Celerina Monte/DMS