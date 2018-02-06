Three remaining Beechcraft King Air TC90 aircraft from Japan are set to arrive next month.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Monday based on a tentative schedule three TC90 aircraft donated by the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) will be delivered in the third week of March.

“The handover of the three remaining TC90 is tentatively scheduled on 26 March this year,” he said.

Lincuna said the handover ceremony will be held at the Naval Air Group headquarters in Sangley Point, Cavite City.

He said these additional aircraft will boost the Philippine Navy’s maritime patrol capability.

Two TC90 aircraft arrived in the Philippines on March 27, 2017.

It can be recalled one was used to conduct a maritime patrol over Scarborough Shoal on January 31.

This was the maiden mission given to one of the TC90 aircraft which is now called as C90 plane since it was formally commissioned into Philippine Navy service last November 2017. Robina Asido/DMS