The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) vows to continue its mandate despite the threat of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison to intensify its operations against the military..

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines will continue to do its mandate of serving and protecting the people from such terrorists like the NPA,” said Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief Monday.

“Such threat by Joma only shows the true color of the CPP-NPA and that will not diminish our resolve to further enhance our services, especially peace and development efforts; and infrastructure development particularly in the countryside,” he added.

In a statement, Sison emphasized that the New People’s Army (NPA) can intensify its attacks against the military and police forces to persuade the government to continue the peace process.

“What the NPA can do in order to compel or persuade the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) to resume the peace negotiations is to carry out successfully the announced plan of the CPP to intensify tactical offensives against armed units of the AFP, PNP and auxiliary forces and to punish notorious human rights violators, local tyrants, land grabbers, drug lords and other notorious criminals,” he said.

“With or without Duterte as president, the GRP will decide to negotiate peace when the people´s war can inflict larger casualties on enemy troops,” Sison added.

Despite the threat, Arevalo noted living in danger is part of the sworn duty of being a soldier.

“To live in constant danger is part of the sworn duty of every serviceman. With or without threat to the lives of our soldiers, our troops will be there for our people in the communities where they are most needed,” he said.

Sison added that the “NPA in 17 regions has actually the capacity of knocking out at least one AFP soldier every day per region.”

“That eliminates at least 510 enemy troops or some 5 companies every month nationwide. That translates to the elimination of some 60 companies or 20 basic battalions every year,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS