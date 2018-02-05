The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded sporadic and weak lava fountaining events in Mayon Volcano on Saturday.

In its latest bulletin released on Sunday, Phivolcs said the event produced a 500-meter high ash plume and a low and weak lava fountain that lasted 37 seconds.

“Throughout the night, quiet lava effusion fed lava flows in the Miisi and Bonga-Buyuan channels and barrancos between these. The Miisi and Bonga-Buyuan lava flows have advanced to 3.2 kilometers and 4.3 kilometers, respectively, from the summit crater," Phivolcs said.

Mayon's seismic monitoring network recorded a total of 55 volcanic earthquakes, most of which corresponded to sporadic and weak fountaining events and nine rockfall events.

It also measured an average of 1,583 tonnes per day of sulfur dioxide gas emission on Friday.

Alert Level 4, the second highest alert level, remains in effect over Mayon as hazardous eruption remains imminent. Ella Dionisio/DMS