Two foreign nationals were injured after the light plane they were riding crashed on Sunday at sea in Palawan allegedly due to engine problem.

Mimaropa Regional Police Office said the incident transpired around 1:30 pm near Turublien Resort, Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente.

The victims, identified as Harinalan Muniandy, 23, a Malaysian national, and Max Edward Harvey, 28, a British national, were co-pilots of Aircraft RPC 5818 with model number AZTEC 2350 of Royal Air Transport Services.

The aircraft loaded with live fish was supposedly bound for Manila from San Vicente Regional Airport.

The victims sustained injuries on the different parts of their body and were brought to Rural Health Unit of San Vicente for medical treatment.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines would look into the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS