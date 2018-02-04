The commander of Escort Division 2 of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force paid a courtesy call to the Philippine Coast Guard's commandant on Friday morning.

The courtesy call of Captain Koji Saito to Rear Admiral Elson Hermogino at the PCG headquarters was conducted after the arrival of JS Amagiri (DD-154) in South Harbor Manila on February 2.

According to the PCG Saturday, “the courtesy call aims to discuss the issues in South China Sea, anti-piracy in Sulu, Celebes Sea and Somalia.”

JS Amagiri, an Asagiri-class Japanese destroyer which is accompanied by one SH-60J helicopter and with approximately 200 officers and crew on board arrived in the country for a port visit that will last until Sunday.

According to the PCG, JS Amagiri is the first Japanese warship which visited the country this year.

The personnel of DD-154 will be engaged in a series of confidence-building activities with their Philippine Navy counterpart.

JS Amagiri is also set to conduct passing exercise with the Philippine Navy before they leave Philippine waters Sunday. Robina Asido/DMS