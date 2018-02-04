Two top New People’s Army (NPA) officials surrendered to government troops in Davao del Sur.

Capt. Jerry Lamosao, public affairs office chief of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, said they are Alvie Marie Salvaleon Cominador alias Ara, secretary of guerrilla front 51 of Southern Mindanao Regional Command (SMRC) and Shane Rosete Cacdac alias Neo the staff officer of SRC 3.

Lamosao said the two rebels yielded to joint elements of 39th Infantry Battalion and 73rd IB in Sta Cruz, Davao Del Sur Thursday afternoon.

“The former rebels will be presented to the local government unit of Davao Del Sur for immediate assistance and subsequently enroll them to the CLIP (Comprehensive Local Integration Program),” he said.

“They will be provided livelihood assistance to assist them in starting a new and peaceful life,” he added.

According to Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, public affairs chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the military has recorded a total of 326 NPA rebels surrendered to government forces in January.

“It may be recalled that the AFP announced on January 30 that a total of 310 NPAs surrendered from January 1 to 29. The additional two days from January 30 to 31 netted additional 16 NPAs surrenderees from different parts of the country,” he said.

“The unprecedented number of surrenders is attributed to the call of President and AFP Commander in Chief Rodrigo Duterte on the rebels, as well as the hardship and sense of betrayal experienced by the returnees in staying with the NPA,” he added.

Garcia said the “AFP leadership congratulates its various units on the ground for the effective use of military pressure against the NPAs, as well as in their humane treatment of the former rebels.”

“The AFP hopes that the influx of surrenderees will encourage other rebels to lay down their arms, abandon violent extremism and embrace the peaceful path towards change,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS