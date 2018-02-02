The military condemned the beheading of a militiaman by alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Surigao Del Sur last Monday.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, chief of the AFP Public Information Office, said Thursday the slain Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) member was Mar Acebedo Bocales, a former rebel who surrendered to the government.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines condemns in the strongest terms the inhuman act of the Communist NPA terrorists in beheading a lumad Cafgu,” he said.

“We condemn the torture done to the off-duty Manobo Cafgu Mar Acebedo Bocales, a father of three, who was abducted as he was hunting for wild animals to feed his family,” he added

Garcia said Boales, a resident of Purok 5, So Hagimitan, Brgy Bolhoon, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur is a member of Cafgu unit in Los Arcos Patrol Base under the 9th Special Forces Company, 3rd Special Forces Battalion.

“His body bore torture marks as he was made to suffer before being beheaded by NPA terrorists in the mountains of San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on January 29, 2018,” he said.

“This is yet again proof of the numerous atrocities of the NPA and of their barbarism that is comparable to the Abu Sayyaf and Daesh-Inspired Maute terrorists who behead their helpless victims,” he added.

Garcia said “the AFP vows to pursue the perpetrators until they are brought to justice.”

“The AFP will continue to conduct focused military operations to secure our people and vulnerable communities against threats of rebels and terrorists,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS