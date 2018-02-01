A member of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) surrendered to government forces in Sulu on Tuesday, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, said he is Abdul Maula Ismula who surrendered to Marine Battalion Landing Team-1 in Sulu. According to Arevalo, based on their record, Ismula is the 60 th ASG member who surrendered since January 2017.

Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said Ismula, a resident of Sitio Tubig Malaum, Barangay Niyog-Niyog, Pata Island is associated with the group of Abu Sayyaf member Udon Hasim.

“The Marine troops were conducting civil-military operations in Barangay Likod, Pata Island, Sulu when a certain Khadafy reported that Abu Sayyaf member Ismula wanted to surrender,” he said.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, AFP Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said Ismula “is listed under the Periodic Status Report of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as a regular Abu Sayyaf member with two armed followers.”

She added Ismula turned over his M16 rifle to the Marine troops after he surrendered.

“He is currently in the custody of the MBLT-1, Philippine Marine Ready Fleet Sulu for medical examination and custodial debriefing,” she added.

He noted Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief emphasized that more terrorist within his area are planning to surrender to government forces.

“According to Gen. Galvez more abu Sayyaf members are contemplating to surrender as the joint task force under his command intensified security operation…,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS