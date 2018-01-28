President Rodrigo Duterte said he is willing to lose friendship with countries where oversees Filipino workers (OFW) are being treated badly.

“I would like to address myself to all nations taking in Filipino as workers. All I ask is that you treat them decently. Do not destroy their dignity as a human being,” Duterte said in his press conference in Davao after arriving from India on Saturday.

“All I ask is that treat them, I said with dignity. You should not abuse them. They are not, you know, Filipino women are not merchandise, you buy and just do what you want. It sucks,” he noted.

“And as a worker of government, as one who also decides whether we go there or not. I will not hesitate to lose your friendship, not at the expense of the Filipino. Do not do it,” Duterte added.

Duterte also emphasized that unlike other presidents he is not afraid of losing friendship with the countries that abuse the Filipino workers.

“All other presidents have remained silent or never really bothered to take the cudgels because one, they are afraid to lose your friendship and of course, the money that would bring in,” Duterte said.

It can be recalled that the Philippine government, through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), ordered the suspension of the deployment of OFW to Kuwait following the death of seven Filipinos workers.

Duterte said he wanted a total ban on the deployment of OFW to Kuwait following the reports of sexual abuses.

He stressed he can ask China to open its doors for Filipinos working oversees.

“We are ready to suffer. They come home. China is opening its doors; they are not really as bad as the others for they are --- Asians, and we Asians we do not do that, that’s a barbaric form of…,” said Duterte.

“I think ( about) the loss of employment opportunities for the people. But at the same time, I grieve for the Filipinos for what they have to go through, and suffering. If it means a reduced income, it will redound to less gross domestic product (GDP), then so be it. I will ask China to open its doors to us,” he stated.

“They need teachers and domestic helpers. And I said to them that if you can consider the Philippines, we would be glad to allow our workers to work here,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS