Four alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with government troops in Davao Oriental last Tuesday, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Capt. Andrew Linao, civil military operations officer of Army’s 701st Infantry Brigade, said based on initial report troops of 28th Infantry Battalion encountered the rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Palo Palo, Barangay Marayag in Lupon around 1:25 pm.

Linao said the troops were sent in response to reported presence of rebels conducting extortion activities.

“Based on the report of 28th IB, the residents from Brgy Marayag reported that the NPAs demanded money from the community,” he said.

“Acting on the report, the troops moved to secure the barangay but were fired upon by around 20 NPAs,” he added.

Linao said the 10-minute firefight resulted in the death of four rebels whose bodies were recovered by authorities after the clash.

“No soldier was harmed while bloodstains scattered at the scene an indication of casualties among the NPAs,” he added.

Linao said government forces recovered war materials including four firearms and one improvised explosive device (IED) from the rebels.

“It can be recalled that the NPA is a signatory to the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIL) which prohibits the employment of landmines and other IEDs which might endanger the lives of the civilians in the community,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS