The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed six vehicles on Thursday to help the stranded passengers in Manila after jeeps refused to ply their routes as transport inspectors went after dilapidated public transport.

"(We) sent six, but the deployment (is by the) LTFRB," said Capt. Armando Balilo, spokesman of the PCG, in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun. "We just provide (vehicles). The deployment and its duration is up to the LTFRB", he said.

Balilo said the vehicles they deployed include M35 trucks and buses.

Aileen Lizada, LTFRB board member, said they deployed the Coast Guard vehicles from Welcome Rotonda up to Vito Cruz.

"Start at Welcome Rotonda to Espana to Quiapo to Taft to Vito Cruz, these will move around (those areas)," she said in a Viber message.

Lizada said this deployment will be used during "every IACT (inter-agency council) operation" against dilapidated and smoke belching public utility jeepneys.

She told dzMM jeepney operators who have dilapidated units will be given up to two months to fix their units before these are allowed on the streets. In addition to the Coast Guard buses, some bus operators will be allowed to field units to address the expected lack of jeepneys.

There were passengers who were stranded in the morning as jeeps refused to ply their routes as they feared getting caught during the IACT operation against old and smoke-belching jeeps. Robina Asido/DMS