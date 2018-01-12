The Philippine Army deployed additional troops in Eastern Mindanao as part of the government’s effort to defeat the New People’s Army (NPA).

Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesman of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said a battalion of troops from 9th Infantry Division based in Bicol region was deployed in their area last Wednesday.

“The 65th Infantry (Stalwart) Battalion of the 9th Infantry Division, Philippine Army headed by Lt. Col. Richard Rabaca was formally welcomed at the headquarters of the 4th Infantry Division,” he said.

“On behalf of Major Gen Ronald Villanueva, 4th Division Commander, the Assistant Division Commander for Operations, Brig. Gen Cristobal Zaragoza, warmly welcomed the officers, men, and women of 65th Infantry Battalion as he reminded them to maintain the Army's highest standard of discipline as well as perform with excellence their mandate of protecting the people against all threats,” he added.

Zaragoza reminded them to perform their duty with discipline and respect to human rights.

“To all of you, soldiers of this battalion, we expect that you will always bear the professionalism as you execute your tasks. We support the intent of our commander-in-chief to protect the state and the people. Again, be reminded that you have to perform only your duty as a disciplined soldier,” he said.

“Build bridges from among the people, earn their respect and gain friends. There is no room for any human rights violations. We have already gained an immeasurable people's support in this part of the country. Don't let one mistake destroy what we have sacrificed for our Country,” he added.

Martinez said the deployment of 65th IB would help hasten 4th infantry Division's operations to defeat the terrorist NPA.

“Aside from their traditional military operations against threat groups, the 500 strong soldiers boost the army's capability in responding to natural and manmade calamities,” he added.

“The full might of the battalion shall be employed against armed terrorist, while the battalion will also initiate community-based dialogues to enlighten the members of illegal secret associations organized by the terrorist NPAs in the villages,” Martinez noted. Robina Asido/DMS