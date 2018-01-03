The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Adminstration ( PAGASA) on Tuesday said Tropical Depression Agaton maintained its strength as it moves closer to Palawan.

As of 4pm, Agaton was last spotted at 185 km east southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts up to 65 kph as it is forecast to move west at 28 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number one is up over Palawan, including Cuyo Island.

Weather forecaster Chris Perez said Agaton is expected to make landfall over Palawan between 8-11 pm Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rains can be expected over Palawan, as well as Bicol region, Samar provinces, Southern Quezon, Panay Island and the rest of Mimaropa.

PAGASA advised residents to undertake precautionary measures against flooding and landslides.

Agaton could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday afternoon as a tropical storm, forecasters said. Ella Dionisio/DMS