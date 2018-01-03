In a press conference Tuesday, Dela Rosa revealed that Senior Inspector Maria Cristina Vasquez went "absent without leave" or AWOL.

"The one went AWOL because she doesn't want to go to prison. So, if the policewoman is listening now, better surrender so that you'll not be subject to manhunt operation when your warrant is released," Dela Rosa said.

He asked Vasquez to not be afraid because police did not act with ill intent.

"I'm telling the policemen, they did not act with ill intent. They didn't kill. They were deceived by wrong information... they still acted with regularity in the performance of their duties," he added.

Last December 29, two people in a white van died as police and barangay watchmen, both thinking they caused an earlier shooting incident at Barangay Addition Hills.

Survivors said the barangay officers were the ones responsible.

All 10 police officers who were part of the operation were relieved from their posts and placed under restrictive custody while the investigation is ongoing.

The National Capitol Region Police said charges of homicide against the 10 policemen and three barangay watchmen were filed. Ella Dionisio/.DMS