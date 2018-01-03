President Rodrigo Duterte has no "KKK (kaibigan, kaklase, kabarilan/friend, classmate, shooting gun buddy)" in government as another appointee is on the way out, an official said on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who refused to name the presidential appointee whom Duterte would dismiss, said it only shows the president's "seriousness" in fighting corruption in government.

"Rest assured that the president is relentless, no friend, no classmate, no shooting gun buddy. If you have poor performance, you're fired," he said.

During the previous administration, then President Benigno Aquino III was criticized for allegedly coddling his "KKK" despite their alleged wrongdoings.

Roque will announce the official to be dismissed during his regular press briefing in Malacanang on Wednesday.

Unlike those career officials, he explained that appointed officials serve at the pleasure of the President.

Roque said the Palace will soon announce the names of the policemen who will be dismissed from the service due to different administrative charges.

He said due process has been observed for those cops who would be axed.

Duterte earlier announced that up to 90 policemem, including officials, will be removed from the service. Celerina Monte/DMS