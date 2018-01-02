The National Capital Regional Police (NCRPO) has recorded more than a dozen indiscriminate firing incidents in Metro Manila.

“In total we have four policemen since Dec. 16 the start of night mass, one security guard and all the rest are civilians, 13 total of incidents in NCR,” NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde told reporters on Monday.

Albayalde assures the four policemen involved in indiscriminate firing will be dismissed from service.

"The four policemen were placed under restrictive custody and the Chief PNP wanted to fast-track their case so that they will immediately dismiss from the service because usually it (process) will take four months, if we can do it in two months’ time we will do that,” he said.

“Those policemen were charged with illegal discharge of firearms plus of course their administrative case that will lead to their dismissal because that is the order to us: no mercy. All the involved they will be dismissed from the service,” he added.

In a press release, Superintendent Kimberly Molitas, NCRPO spokesperson, said those who were arrested for indiscriminate firing include an active and retired army personnel in Taguig City.

Molitas identified the suspects as retired Staff Sergeant Jamael Mindalano and Corporal Richard John Quijano, who is assigned at Light Reaction Company, Light Reaction Regiment, Special Operations Command of the Philippine Army

She said the two were arrested for “indiscriminate firing, alarm and scandal, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, physical injury, direct assault, resisting arrest, serious disobedience.”

“Mindalano and Quijano were reported to have committed the above crimes by victim, Jolly Moreno, neighbor of suspects, who was slightly hit in the body right mid-section by ricochet bullet shrapnel while welcoming the new year,” Molitas said.

“Recovered from them were 2 units caliber 45 pistol, 1 unit 9mm pistol, 1 unit 38 revolver and assorted ammunition,” she added.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Rey Tiongson, Philippine Army spokesman. said it has no longer jurisdiction over retired soldiers but assures Quijano will be punished by the military if proven guilty.

“The police is now investigating the incident. Corporal Richard John Quijano is an active member of the Philippine Army while Staff Sergeant Jamael Mindalano has already retired from the military service since December 31, 2016,” he said.

“While the Philippine Army has no jurisdiction over the retired personnel, Corporal Quijano may face criminal charges, dishonorable separation from the service and forfeiture of all his privileges and retirement benefits if found guilty,” he added.

“The Army has strict regulations against Illegal Discharge of Firearms and other infractions of the Articles of War,” Tiongson noted.

“As we have established in the past, the Philippine Army does not condone nor tolerate misdemeanor committed by its personnel,” he added.

Molitas also mentioned three people were injured while one suspect was arrested because of a shooting incident in Caloocan City.

The suspect was identified as Isagani Ancheta 38, while the victims were Gil Calupaz, 27, (confined at Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital), Joven Earl Gaces, 10,(confined at Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital and Princes Denise Cruzat, 10.

Molitas said based on initial investigation the suspect had a heated argument with Calupaz that led to a fistfight.

“Calupaz allegedly strangled the suspect but Ancheta was able to free himself. Apparently the suspect had a concealed gun. (He) drew it and shot the victim and in the process also hitting the two minors,” she said.

Molitas said the victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and are in stable conditions.

“Ancheta was arrested and presently detained at the Caloocan City station,” she said.

“Recovered from the suspect was one Glock 17 caliber 9mm with defaced serial number that was used in the shooting,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS