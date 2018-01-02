The victims of a misencounter in Mandaluyong City Thursday night were found "positive" with gunpowder nitrates, the National Capital Regional Police (NCRPO) chief disclosed on Monday.

NCRPO Chief Director Oscar Albayalde confirmed that Jonalyn Ambaan and Jomar Hayawun as well as the four others including the two barangay watchmen of Barangay Addition Hills were found positive during the paraffin tests.

“Yes, that is what the initial result of the crime lab shows. Jonalyn and Jomar Hawayun were tested positive ( for gunpower nitrates), two on their group, then two from the group of … (Muslims) were found positive, two barangay officials also both tested positive,” he said.

With the recent development, Albayalde said there is a possibility the groups of the victim and the Muslims have firearms.

“It is possible that both of them have firearms. It is also possible that Jonalyn joined a scuffle where she was hit because according to them there is a group of Muslims who returned after getting something, then when they returned, the scuffle started and a gunshot was heard. So seemingly it is the gun that they get,” he said.

Albayalde said the 10 Mandaluyong policemen and three barangay watchmen involved in the misencounter were charged because of the incident.

“In Mandaluyong, we filed cases of homicide against the ten policemen also to the three barangay watchmen,” he said.

“The update today is that the ten policemen are now under restrictive custody of the National Capital Region Police headquarters in Bicutan,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS