Malacanang denied there is a compromise agreement being hatched between the Philippine government and the Marcos family regarding its cases pending at the Sandiganbayan.

"We deny that there is such a compromise. We do not even know if it's been received by the Palace," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Viber on Monday.

Social media buzzed on New Year's Day with the posting of an alleged four-page proposal crafted by Marcos lawyer Oliver Lozano on September 19, 2017, or a few weeks after Duterte said he was studying the best way to regain its alleged hidden wealth.

The letter, addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte through Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, outlined the "alternatives re: Compromise with the Marcos family."

These are: compromise without congressional imprimatur or approval for reasons stated, compromise with optional congressional imprimatur and acceptance of donation from the Marcos family.

Imelda Marcos, who is now a representative of Ilocos Norte, is facing ten counts of graft and corrupt practices before the Sandiganbayan. Government prosecutors allege she created Swiss foundations while holding government posts in a memorandum given to the Sandiganbayan in August 2017.

Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, in a separate Viber message, acknowledged, "as a matter of courtesy and policy" receipt of any letter coming from any citizen.

But Panelo stressed "no action has been taken on Atty Lozano's proposal."

Ferdinand Marcos ruled the country from 1965 and declared martial law in 1972. The Marcoses fled in 1986 under a Church-backed bloodless coup. Marcos died in Hawaii in 1989 and the Marcoses were allowed to return to the country in the 1990s.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government estimated that the Marcoses stole $ 10 billion while they were in power. DMS