President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a bill declaring December 8 of every year as a special non-working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, the principal patroness of the Philippines.

Republic Act No. 10966 shall take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Duterte approved the law on Dec. 28, 2017.

The act was passed by the House of Representatives on May 2, 2017 and by the Senate on Dec. 11, 2017. Celerina Monte/DMS