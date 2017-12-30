Two Filipino United Nations Human Rights Council special rapporteurs want to embarrass the Philippines in the international community when they accused the Duterte administration of human rights abuses against the lumads in Mindanao, a government spokesman said Friday.

In an audio statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said special rapporteurs Victoria Tauli-Corpuz and Cecilia Jimenez-Damary should be more circumspect with their statements since they were elected to their post during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

He said their observations, which were made public, "appeared to be very partisan."

"The fact that they did it so publicly could only have been because they intended to embarrass the Philippine government in the international community," Roque said.

The special rapporteurs earlier expressed belief that human rights abuses against the indigenous peoples could worsen following the extension of martial law in Mindanao from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018.

Roque said the special rapporteurs should have documented cases of alleged targeting of lumads and brought these cases to the proper authorities, to police and prosecutors for preliminary investigation so the proper information could be filed in court.

"So I appeal to these two Filipinos who... are special rapporteurs... not to use their post for the purpose of embarrassing the Duterte administration," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS