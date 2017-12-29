Malacanang defended on Thursday the appointment of former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon in a new government post despite his alleged involvement in the irregular activities at the Bureau of Customs during his stint.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Faeldon's appointment as Deputy Administrator III of the Office of Civil Defense is part of the exclusive prerogative of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"The President is the appointing authority and Mr. Faeldon, with his new appointment, certainly enjoys the Chief Executive’s trust and confidence," he said.

He said Faeldon can discharge his functions even while detained at the Senate.

Faeldon has been detained at the Senate for his failure to cooperate in the Senate inquiry regarding the shipment of P6.4 billion illegal drugs from China last May.

Faeldon was replaced as customs head by Isidro Lapena in August. Celerina Monte/DMS