Death toll due to Tropical Storm Vinta (Temdin) rose to 75, while 58 were missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said on Saturday.

NDRRMC spokesperson Romina Marasigan said the number of casualties was still to be verified.

"These reports were received from regional offices of the Office of Civil Defense and Regional Department of Interior and Local Government (offices). These are consolidated reports but these are subject to validation and verification by the National DRRMC," she said in a text message.

She said casualties were mostly from Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Zamboanga Peninsula due to landslides and flash floods.

With maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and gusts up to 115 kph, the state weather forecasting agency said Vinta could make a landfall in southern part of Palawan Saturday night.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number two was hoisted over southern Palawan while the rest of the province remained at number one.

Meanwhile, Malacanang said it was unfortunate that the Filipinos have to suffer another weather disturbance in a span of less than one week.

"It is unfortunate that another tropical cyclone, Vinta, made its presence felt so near Christmas," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-Tak) battered Eastern Visayas late last week, leaving at least 45 people dead.

At least 72, 592 individuals were affected by flooding due to Vinta.

Roque assured that the Department of Social Welfare and Development has been coordinating with concerned local government units to immediately respond to the needs of the affected families.

Vinta is expected to leave the Philippines by Sunday. Ella Dionisio/DMS