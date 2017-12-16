More than 9,000 passengers are stranded in ports because of Tropical Storm Urduja which is expected make landfall in Eastern Samar on Saturday.

As of 12 noon Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded a total of 9,028 passengers, 859 vessels, 30 rolling cargoes and 20 motor boats stranded in different ports in National Capital Region, Bicol Region as well as in Western and Eastern Visayas.

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) have recorded flooding incidents in the province of Oriental Mindoro and Capiz and landslides in Tacloban City.

Three houses were reported damaged due to erosion of river banks in Brgy. San Nicolas, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

As of 1pm Friday, Tropical Storm Urduja was last spotted at 230 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with maximum winds of up to 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph while moving northwest at the speed of 5 kph and central pressure of 995 hectopascals.

Tropical storm warning signal number two was raised over the areas of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran.

State weather forecaster Lorie Dela Cruz said Urduja is expected to make land fall in the area of Eastern Samar by Saturday morning or afternoon.

She also noted, based on their forecast, the storm may downgrade into a tropical depression or may even dissipate after it hits the land mass in Eastern Visayas. Robina Asido/DMS