President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he would fire a commission by next week due to alleged corruption.

In a speech during the 84th anniversary of the Department of Labor and Employment in Bulacan, Duterte said corruption is pulling down the country.

"That's why even a whiff, there's a gossip that you received or you asked, I will call you. 'Don’t stay. You’re fired'," he said.

"Now, on Monday, I will fire about one commission. All of them. I don't care if they all participated or two or three, you have to go out. Because I do not think that it will exist without your knowledge and why until now," Duterte added.

The President has fired several government officials, including Cabinet members, due to alleged corruption. Celerina Monte/DMS