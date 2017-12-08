Authorities are preparing for the arrest of financiers and supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army which was recently declared as a terrorist organization by the Philippine government.

The source did not say when the arrests will be implemented as the Department of National Defense and the Department of Justice will have to discuss this.

“Under the Human Security Act there should be a condition... …There is a need for the DOJ ( Deoartment of Justice) to apply the petition that the president has declared these people as terrorists then the RTC ( regional trial court) will say 'yes we affirm that these people are terrorists.' That’s the sign that we have to move,” the source said.

"The DND and Armed Forces of the Philippines will not move without the president’s consent, always we follow the commander in chief,” the source noted.

A source from Camp Aguinaldo said in a recent meeting, security officials also discussed about a list of personalities who will be arrested by authorities.

“A lot has been discussed. We had a list of those who will be arrested… in connection with the declaration of the Communist Party of the Philippine (CPP) ? New People’s Army (NPA) as terrorists. That is one among those (issues) that were tackled,” the source said.

“There’s no more distinction because if you are a front organization for the CPP-NPA you are already a terrorist so that's the implication on what have discussed,” the source said.

However, the source noted those who were above 70 years old will be exempted but they would have to report to authorities for accounting purposes.

“Those who are 70 above they will not be arrested but under the law they should report to account themselves because they were only released on the basis of Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG),” the source said.

“Those who will not report for sure they will be arrested (that’s) the implication because on Republic Act 10168 even their financial supporters and their supporters are in kind,” the source added. Robina Asido/DMS