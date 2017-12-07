The Philippine National Police (PNP) will take "all necessary precautionary measures" to ensure that the return of administration's anti-illegal drug campaign to them will be less bloody, its spokesperson said Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said as part of their preparation, PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa wants full speed but extreme caution in their operation.

"It means, the chief PNP takes all necessary precautionary measures to ensure it will be less bloody. Suspects will be arrested alive," Carlos said.

He said only assigned enforcement team will handle drug operations.

"The task is, those who are assigned to conduct police operations, the only outright (personnel) are our PNP drug enforcement group and few enforcement team and units on our regional and provincial police station office," Carlos said.

"The anti-criminality has administrative personnel, they are not authorized to conduct drug operation," he added.

Other preparation by the PNP will be using body cameras on policemen during operations and continuous internal cleansing in their ranks.

The PNP thanked the Congress for the budget given to them that will be used to purchase more body cameras. Carlos said they have some cameras given by local government units.

Carlos also said all their operations are coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Last Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte issued a memorandum order directing the Philippine National Police and other anti-drug agencies to resume their participation in the administration's war on drugs.

PDEA welcomed the order of the president as they have been admitting they are undermanned, under-funded and under equipped, and there is a need for other law enforcement agencies, particularly the PNP in the fight against illegal drugs.

But Malacanang explained that PDEA would still lead the anti-drug operations.

"While PNP and other law enforcement agencies will provide active support in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, PDEA shall continue to be the overall lead agency pursuant to Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002)," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS