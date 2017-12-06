The Department of National Defense (DND) said their recommendation on possible extension of martial law in Mindanao was submitted to the Office of the President last Monday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana refused to discuss the details of their recommendation but he confirmed it was submitted on Dec. 4,.

“I cannot talk about that. We already submitted our recommendation yesterday,” he told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

“I will not tell you because I will leave the announcement to Malacanang,” Lorenzana added.

Lorenzana also refused to answer if there is a possibility martial law will be expanded to other areas outside Mindanao. "I cannot also talk about that,” he said.

Lorenzana assures that their recommendation was made based on the situation in southern Philippines.

“The factors of the recommendation are still the prevailing situation in Mindanao,” he said.

It can be recalled that martial law which was initially declared because of the armed conflict in Marawi City last May 23 is set to end this year after Congress approved its extension last July. Robina Asido/DMS