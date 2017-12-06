President Rodrigo Duterte formally declared on Tuesday the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army as a terrorist organization.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the designation of the leftist rebel group was in accordance with Republic Act No. 10168, otherwise known as the Human Security Act.

"In this regard I hereby direct to publish the foregoing designation of the CPP-NPA and all other designated persons, organizations in accordance with section 3 and 15 of RA 10168 and its implementing rules and regulations," Roque, quoting Duterte's proclamation, whose number has yet to be determined.

Under the law, he said "any person or entity designated or identified as a terrorist, one who finances terrorism or a terrorist organization or group under the applicable UN (United Nations) Security Council Resolution or by another jurisdiction or supranational jurisdiction and pursuant to the proclamation which implements the Human Security Act."

Duterte recently issued Proclamation No. 360 terminating the peace talks with the CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front due to atrocities, which the leftist rebels allegedly continued to commit.

NDF was not included in the proclamation. But according to National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, while the NDF was not specifically indicated in the proclamation, it was "technically connected" and his office would "look into that."

With the designation of the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization, Duterte directed Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre III to immediately file the necessary application for the declaration of the group with the Manila Regional Trial Court.

"It is not automatic that just because the executive has classified the group as a terrorist organization, it will be considered as a terrorist organization under the domestic law and under relevant (UN) Security Council resolutions," he said.

He also ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to publish the foregoing designation of the CPP-NPA and other designated persons, organizations as terrorists.

"Take note that the domestic statute and the UN Security Council prohibits the giving of funds to terrorist organizations, this will enable law enforcement agencies to run after individuals who will, in any way, provide financial support to the NPA now that it has been described as a terrorist organization," he added.

The US Department of State has tagged the CPP-NPA as a foreign terrorist organization since 2002. Celerina Monte/DMS