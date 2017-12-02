Four victims died in a vehicular accident in Negros Occidental Thursday afternoon, police said Friday.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, regional police spokesman, said based on an initial report an accident involving a 10-wheeler truck and Hyundai sedan occurred in the vicinity of Park Malipayun, Brgy Atipuluan, Bago City, Negros Occidental around 1:30 pm.

Gorero said the truck, driven by Herman Mohametano, was travelling to Bacolod City when it fell down on a Hyundai sedan driven by Runolo Espinosa.

He said the incident resulted in the deaths of Espinosa and passengers Christine Sarsia, Josephine Espinosa and one unidentified male victim.

Gorero said the four were declared dead on arrival at the Bago City Hospital.

The truck driver is placed under the custody of Bago City Police Station for investigation and filing of charges related to the incident. Robina Asido/DMS