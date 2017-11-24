Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez has resigned from his post amid the worsening problem in the operation of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

Chavez tendered on Thursday his irrevocable resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte through DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade "effective immediately."

"I hope the President understands that in the light of recent events involving MRT 3 System, simple sense of delicadeza which I have adhered throughout my professional life gives me no choice but to resign from my said position," he said in his resignation letter.

In early November, DOTr terminated P3.8 billion contract with Busan Universal Rail, Inc. (BURI) for its failure to fully maintain MRT 3. It also filed plunder complaints against former secretaries and other officials of the Aquino administration for the alleged anomalous contract with Buri.

Chavez's resignation came a week after one of the coaches on an MRT 3 train bound for Ayala separated from the other two. The National Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether this has been caused by sabotage.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, in a statement, said he "was surprised by the very sudden turn of events.

Tugade said he "did not cause or ask Usec. Cesar Chavez to resign." "He has my full trust and confidence. We have been doing plans and strategies together, up and until yesterday," said Tugade.

Chavez expressed hope that his resignation provides opportunity for the appointment of person better qualified to perform the duties and responsibilities of the DOTr undersecretary for railways.

"I am honored and privileged to have been given the trust and confidence for subject position, and I hope that problems plaguing the MRT3 System be resolved properly and with dispatch," he said.

Malacanang was yet to receive Chavez's resignation letter. Celerina Monte/DMS