The Armed Forces of the Philippines may recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte to extend martial law beyond December this year if it fails to finish the problem involving the other local terrorist groups.

In a press briefing in Malacanang on Friday, Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said the military is hoping to address and normalize everything in Mindanao by end of this year, the deadline given to them.

"But be that as it may, the network of the local terrorist groups still continue and this is the subject of our efforts," he said.

Padilla said if they could finish the problem until the deadline, "then we will report that to you and give justification for the lifting of martial law."

"If not, we will have to request an extension to be able to address the remaining threats in (the) area," Padilla stressed.

Duterte has asked Congress to extend until end of December his 60-day martial law declaration to fully address rebellion and lawlessness, not only in the war-torn Marawi City, but in other parts of Mindanao.

Marawi was liberated from the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists in October after almost five months of military operations against them.

The government is now conducting the rehabilitation of Marawi.

The government forces are now focused in other areas in Mindanao, such as Maguindanao, Basilan and Sulu where local terrorists, such as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Abu Sayyaf, continue to operate.

Meanwhile, several countries have pledged to assist in rebuilding Marawi.

Several world leaders gave their commitment to help Marawi at the sidelines of the recently-finished 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit abd Related Summits held in Pasay City.

Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima of the Office of the Civil Defense, in the same press briefing, said aside from the 1.5 billion yen pledge from Japan for the maritime safety and reconstruction of Marawi, the Japanese government also committed to donate rice to the affected population.

"The government of Australia, which initially provided assistance through funding relief items, announced the delivery of relief supplies amounting to 1.5 million Australian dollars," he said.

China has pledged an additional 1.15 billion pesos in grants aside from the initial 47 heavy equipment previously donated to the Department of Public Works and Highways, he said.

The United States also pledged $14.3 million to address humanitarian concerns in the rehabilitation of Marawi City, he added.

Purisima said the city government of Davao, through Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, and Taguig City, through Mayor Lani Cayetano, provided assistance to the city government of Marawi in the amount of P5 million each, Purisima said.

He said donations or grants from foreign governments would be subject to clearance before accepting them to make sure that there were no conditions imposed.

Duterte has said that his government would not accept help with conditions, thus, compromising the sovereignty of the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS