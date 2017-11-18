efense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the code of conduct in South China Sea that will be discussed between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) next year will be productive for concerned parties.

“I think so because they (China) says that they want it so I believe they are sincere. The president also believe that they are sincere and we are pursuing that, together with the other claimants, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam and us… We will be going to the table and talk about things that will benefit everybody,” he said.

Lorenzana also mentioned the possible benefit for the Philippines.

“Well, our benefit from there is there will be no miscalculation, misunderstanding. There will be unlimited access for our fishermen, and at the same time we are going to continue developing the islands under our control,” he said.

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) Public Affairs Service chief, added “the agreement between ASEAN and China to begin discussions on the Code of Conduct is a positive step towards achieving a peaceful, stable and secure region.”

“Aside from being a significant milestone, it is an indication that ASEAN and China are focusing on deeper cooperation rather than confrontation, which augurs well for all parties,” he said.

Early this week, ASEAN and China announced that negotiations for a proposed code of conduct in the South China Sea will likely start next year in Singapore where the next ASEAN Summit will be held. Robina Asido/DMS