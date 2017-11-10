The Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) will meet Friday in Clark, Pampanga, starting a series of official meetings that will culminate with the 31 th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on November 13-14 in Manila, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

The committee, which facilitates ASEAN cooperation with dialogue partners and other external parties, is expected to discuss some outcome documents for adoption by the 20 th ASEAN-China Summit, 5 th ASEAN-United States Summit, 20th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and 12th East Asia Summit (EAS).

The committee is also set to finalize its recommendations, including the annual operational budget of the ASEAN Secretariat, which will be submitted to the ASEAN Coordinating Council for approval on November 12. ACC is composed of the foreign ministers of ASEAN.

The committee is composed of the Ambassadors to ASEAN of all 10 ASEAN Member States namely, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The current chair is Ambassador Elizabeth Buensuceso, permanent representative of the Philippines to ASEAN based in Jakarta.

The committee also supports the work of the ASEAN Community Councils and ASEAN Sectoral Ministerial Bodies, coordinates with ASEAN National Secretariats, liaises with the Secretary-General of ASEAN and the ASEAN Secretariat on all subjects relevant to its work, and approves ASEAN-related projects. DMS