President Rodrigo Duterte rejected on Thursday charity for less developed economies to improve the people's lives.

In a speech at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Vietnam, Duterte stressed the importance of having greater market access for less developed countries, like the Philippines.

"Charity is not what less developed economies and business need. What they need are greater market access and the opportunity to participate in growth and development. Unless we adopt this mindset, inclusive growth will continue to elude us," Duterte said.

He added that APEC will be relevant if prosperity is shared by all.

"Exclusivity or inclusivity requires that more developed economies provide greater market access to less developed ones. The same way that we encourage business and allow MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to be part of their business models," Duterte said.

"The essence of true cooperation is that all partners and everyone contributes," he said.

In the open forum during the same event, Duterte said globalization "to a certain extent has really damaged poor economies."

"Globalization, by itself, is the deprivation of some and those that we call 'left behind'. There has to be some remedial measures. It includes one democratic movement," he said.

He noted that there is a tendency that rich economies even become richer, while poor economies become poorer.

"It is, therefore, behooves upon us really to help the other develop their own capacity-building. Unless it is done, that you have to educate also the others who are left behind and teach them the digital age, the advantages of it, there will remain where they are. And the rich would become richer, and the poor would become poorer, unless things are changed for those who are left behind," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS