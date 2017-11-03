The military killed two Abu Sayyaf Group members, including the alleged right hand of slain leader Isnilon Hapilon, during an encounter in Marawi City on Wednesday night.

“Last night we have killed two stragglers who fight against our troops, as of now they are being processed by SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives),” Col. Romeo Brawner, deputy commander of Task Force Ranao, said in a radio interview Thursday.

“We were able to identify one of them as Abu Talja, he is a member of Abu Sayyaf and believed to be the right hand man of Isnilon Hapilon,” he added.

Brawner confirmed there are stragglers in the main battle area but he could not say how many remaining in the city.

Brawner said two soldiers were also wounded in the firefight that happened around 8:30 p.m.

He said the soldiers chanced upon the two Maute Group stragglers looking for food during clearing operations. Robina Asido/DMS