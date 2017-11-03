Acting Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday the Duterte administration is happy if it is true that the United States Central Intelligence Agency was not behind any destabilization plot.

However, Roque said there was no reason for him to dispute President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier statement that the CIA was behind a move to remove him from office.

"Well, if that is true, we’re happy. But if the president says that there is, I have no position to dispute what the President says," Roque said when asked on the denial of US Ambassador Sung Kim that the CIA was behind the destabilization plot against Duterte.

Roque said the president has access to different information.

"I have not seen it. But I trust and believe that my President will not say anything without factual basis. I stand by whatever my president says," he said.

Duterte has said that if he would be killed, the CIA would be behind it. Celerina Monte/DMS