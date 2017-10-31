Eight people died while five were rescued after their motor banca capsized in Binangonan, Rizal last Sunday, the Phiippine Coast Guard said Monday.

Philippine Coast Guard said the incident happened in the vicinity of waters at Sitio Wawa, Barangay Libis.

Initial investigation revealed the motor banca went to the Dimatawaran fishpond for the celebration of Gerson Decrito's wife with their high school classmates.

PCG in a statement said the passengers started to take photographs that caused the motor banca to list.

"While underway approximately 50 meters away from their destination, the passengers allegedly started taking group pictures at the starboard side which caused the motor banca to list," it said.

The passengers transferred to the port side to stabilize the banca but it continued to list and eventually capsized.

Decrito, the motor banca operator, managed to save three passengers, which included his wife, while one were able to swim and float.

At around 2:36pm, the team retrieved the eight missing cadavers.

They were identified as Jeann Wilfred Orteza, Frederick Orteza, Rolino Pareno, Marylou Papa, Demaret Mendoza, Malou Ginema, Weldie Pareno and Jaiannah Jensime Pareno.

The five survivors were brought to the hospital while the cadavers were brought to the funeral parlor for proper disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS