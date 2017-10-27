Japan is ready to extend assistance for the reconstruction of war-torn Marawi City, an embassy official said on Thursday.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Takehiro Kano, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Japanese Embassy in Manila, said the recently-concluded Marawi siege and its rehabilitation program could be one of the issues to be discussed by President Rodrigo Duterte with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the former's working visit to Tokyo on October 29-31.

"Japan is considering the way forward, how to support the rehabilitation, reconstruction of Marawi," he said.

He noted that during the height of the Marawi crisis, Japan has provided humanitarian assistance with the international organizations.

"But now, we are in a different phase. And then we are in close contact with the Philippine government, which set up the inter-agency task force. And then we hear in details about the actual needs of it. I think there are various kinds of needs of it, such as the reconstruction of the communities or human resources and getting the people back to the communities and so forth," Kano said.

He said specific assistance would be provided based on the needs assessment and information that will be given by the Philippine government.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines took five months to complete the operations against the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists who stormed and occupied Marawi since May 23. Duterte declared the city out of terrorists' influence a day after two leaders of Maute - Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute - were killed last week.

Also during the meeting between Duterte and Abe, Kano said security issues in the region, such as the situation in the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea disputes, could also be discussed.

In the maritime disputes between and among some Southeast Asian countries and China, he reiterated Japan's position on the importance of abiding the rule of law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the basic principle of the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Like the Philippines, Japan has its maritime row with China in East China Sea.

Kano could not say if Duterte would also have an audience with Emperor Akihito.

During the first visit of the president in Tokyo in October last year, Duterte's meeting with the Emperor was cancelled at the last minute due to the death of Prince Mikasa, Emperor's uncle. Celerina Monte/DMS